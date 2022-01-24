FAIR HAVEN: SENDOFF FOR A TWO-WAR VET

Fair Haven residents stood in respect along River Road Monday for Ray Taylor (right), an Army veteran of two wars who died January 17 at the age of 99.

Taylor with police Chief Darryl Breckenridge at a Veterans Day commemoration in 2012. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Taylor was a 98-year resident of the borough who saw action in both World War II and the Korean conflict.

A funeral service was held at the Fisk Chapel Monday morning, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls.

Here’s a Two River Times profile of Taylor from 2017.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.