RED BANK: FIRE DESTROYS DELI MART

Volunteer firefighters on the roof of the Town & Country Deli. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s second fire in 36 hours destroyed a Red Bank convenience store and deli early Saturday.

A view of the scene from Bank Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The fire, at Town & Country Deli, at 256 Shrewsbury Avenue, was reported at about 5:45 a.m.

Using a ladder truck, volunteer firefighters accessed the roof of the one-story building to combat the blaze in freezing weather.

The fire appeared under control by 6:30 a.m. An official account of the incident was not immediately available.

The attached Launder Center in the two-store strip mall at Bank Street did not appear to be involved.

Firefighters from Tinton Falls, Little Silver and Middletown assisted.

The fire was the second on Shrewsbury Avenue in a month, after a blaze heavily damaged a two-family house at 307 Shrewsbury Avenue on December 27.

It was also the borough’s second working fire of 2022, coming just 36 hours after a yacht burned and sank at Irwin Marine, alongside Marine Park, Thursday evening.

