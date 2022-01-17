Wind and rain knocked out electrical power to about 254 JCP&L customers in the area of River Road and Harris Park in Red Bank early Monday. Restoration was expected by 5 a.m., according to the company’s outage map.

While a winter storm was expected to drop heavy snow on regions of the northeastern United States, the Greater Red Bank Green saw cold rain, occasional thunder and strong winds.

The rain, and winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50, were expected to persist Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Rain likely before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night

Rain showers likely before 4am, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Snow showers likely before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.