Near-zero temperatures gripped the Greater Red Bank Green early Tuesday as Arctic air brought conditions expected to last through the day, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

As seen in the screengrab from the Weather Channel at right, the wind-lowered “feels like” temperature was 4 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before 6:30 a.m. According to NWS, that’s the lowest since February 1, 2019.

The cold is expected to continue through the day, with temperatures peaking in the low 20s, followed by a return to seasonal conditions Wednesday. Check out the extended forecast below.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

