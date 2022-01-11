RED BANK: DAY OF BITTER COLD FORECAST
Near-zero temperatures gripped the Greater Red Bank Green early Tuesday as Arctic air brought conditions expected to last through the day, according to the National Weather Service.
As seen in the screengrab from the Weather Channel at right, the wind-lowered “feels like” temperature was 4 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before 6:30 a.m. According to NWS, that’s the lowest since February 1, 2019.
The cold is expected to continue through the day, with temperatures peaking in the low 20s, followed by a return to seasonal conditions Wednesday. Check out the extended forecast below.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
