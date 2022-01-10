RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: A patrol unit responded to the area of Broad St. on 12/04/2021 for a report of the theft of a bicycle. Owner stated a silver and green in color Giant brand bicycle valued at $500.00 was stolen from the rear of a business. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: Patrol units in the area of Water St. took a report of shoplifting on 12/04/2021. Employee at a business reported a subject shoplifted an unknown amount of Cetaphil brand lotion and cleanser. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: On 12/04/2021, a patrol unit responded to the area of Broad St. to take a report of shoplifting. Employee of a business reported that a subject stole an unknown amount of laundry detergent and soap. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: In the area of Broad St, a patrol unit took a report of theft on 12/22/2021. Owner stated a handbag was stolen while in a business. The Coach Brand handbag contained $500.00 US currency, a NJ Driver’s License, vehicle keys, residence keys, multiple credit or debit cards, and one green in color I Phone 12. Ptl Stanley Balmer.

Criminal Mischief: On 12/22/2021, a patrol unit responded to the area of Catherine St. for a report of criminal mischief. Owner reported damage to a motor vehicle. A concrete block broke the driver side window of a vehicle causing $400.00 worth of damage. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of River St., patrol units took a report of criminal mischief on 12/27/2021. Owner of a vehicle reported all four tires on a vehicle had been slashed. Tires were valued at $708.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Bobby Lawrence, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/01/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Kevin Boyd, age 31 of Patterson was arrested on 12/03/2021 in the area of River St. for Contempt by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Irene Napolitano, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/03/2021 in the area of N. Bridge Ave. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Kevin Boyd, age 31 of Patterson was arrested on 12/04/2021 in the area of River St. for Contempt by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Benito Quiroz-Merino, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/05/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Disorderly Conduct, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Braulio Martinez-Huerta, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/05/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Keith Serwatka, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/08/2021 in the area of Manor Dr. for Burglary and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Sean Durkin, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/10/2021 in the area of Manor Dr. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ronald Kollman, age 44 of Somers Point was arrested on 12/12/2021 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Wilfredis Menjivar-Menjivar, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/15/2021 in the area of Chestnut St. for DWI by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Gary Clark, age 25 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/16/2021 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Michael Gallagher, age 44 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 12/17/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Cathleen McGhee, age 50 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/17/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Sean Coon, age 27 of Matawan was arrested on 12/19/2021 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Danielle Galante, age 27 of Englishtown was arrested on 12/19/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Kyler Robertson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/20/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Dennis Pereira, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/24/2021 in the area of Oakland St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Kristina Sterling, age 27 of Lincroft was arrested on 12/25/2021 in the area of W. Front St. for Possession/ Distribution of Hypodermic Syringe, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Melvin Brown, age 35 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/25/2021 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Melvin Brown, age 35 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/26/2021 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

William Galbally, age 29 of New York was arrested on 12/27/2021 in the area of E. Front St. for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Avraham Klein, age 28 of Spring Valley NY was arrested on 12/27/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

DeJuan Marshall, age 42 of Clifton was arrested on 12/28/2021 in the area of Riverside Ave. for Attempt to Elude Police by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Paul Fixsen, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/30/2021 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.