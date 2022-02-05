RED BANK: ONE DEAD IN BRIDGE CRASH

A motorist was killed when his car smashed into a truck at the foot of the Route 35 bridge in Red Bank Saturday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.The accident occurred at about 10:15 in the southbound lane of the span, also known as Cooper’s Bridge, connecting the borough and Middletown over the Navesink River.

The car, with no other occupants, struck the rear of a pickup truck, and then a roadside traffic-signal control box, causing the vehicle to overturn, McConnell said.

The driver was not immediately identified pending notification of family, he said. The driver of the truck was treated and released from Riverview Medical Center.

The accident is under investigation by Officer Darren McConnell, the chief’s son, and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, or SCART.

