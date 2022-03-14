RED BANK: WINTER’S LAST GASP?

Winter briefly reasserted itself on the Greater Red Bank Green Saturday in the form of wind-driven snow that left just a dusting on the ground.

Was that the season’s last gasp as we enter its final week? Spring begins Sunday at 11:33 a.m. Here’s what to expect in the interim, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

