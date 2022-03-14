RED BANK: WINTER’S LAST GASP?
Winter briefly reasserted itself on the Greater Red Bank Green Saturday in the form of wind-driven snow that left just a dusting on the ground.
Was that the season’s last gasp as we enter its final week? Spring begins Sunday at 11:33 a.m. Here’s what to expect in the interim, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
