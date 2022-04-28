RED BANK: COMMISSION TO HOLD FORUM

Red Bank residents will have an opportunity next week to weigh in on the effectiveness of the borough form of government in place locally since 1908.

The five-member Charter Study Commission has scheduled a public forum to be held over Zoom during its semimonthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 4.

To help focus the discussion, the commission has posted a questionnaire on its website to gather input on the existing government structure as it concludes the first phase of its task.

In addition, “residents are welcome to offer input and commentary germane to the next phase of study, which will look at other forms of government applicable to Red Bank,” according to a notice on the website.

Meeting access and participation information can be found here.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.