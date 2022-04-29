Red Bank Marine 1 in transit recently for installation of a new motor. (RBFD photo. Click to enlarge.)

Press release from the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department

Thanks to the generous support of over 20 local businesses and nearly 80 individual contributors, the Red Bank Fire Department Marine 1 Fundraiser is a success. While contributions are still needed for the installation of the new fire pump, a new motor has already been installed, the GPS unit is ordered, and wiring is underway. The membership of the department continue to go above the call of duty in terms of contributing their time and are grateful for the public support – every contribution was noticed and appreciated.

The rescue vessel getting an overhaul at Union Hose in March . (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

On April 29, the department will be closing out the GoFundMe portion of the drive. Contributions can still be made there at https://gofund.me/fbd94972 or on the Department website at www.redbankfire.org

Key contributing businesses include: Riverview / Hackensack Meridian, The Atrium, Downtown Investors, The Molly Pitcher, Irwin Marine, Ocean First Bank, A.S.A. Management Corp, McGinnis Printing, City Center Plaza, Juanitos, GothamWest, and Triple Brook Nursery.

Today, we announce a $25,000 contribution from Ray and Elsie Catena and The Ray Catena Family of Dealerships.

“The contribution of Mr. and Mrs. Catena exceeded our expectations and ensures that the SeaArk will be in service to the greater Navesink community this summer,” says Chief Nick Ferraro. “When Mr. Catena made his commitment, he told our member that he ‘sees how hard we are working and I want to be a part of this. Thank you.’” “It meant a lot that Mr. Catena not only has taken notice of the incredible work of Red Bank’s volunteer firefighters, but he thanked us after committing to such a substantial contribution. Acts like this are meaningful to our membership and serve as an affirmation that our efforts are seen and appreciated.”

The RBFD continues work on the 26’ SeaArk and anticipate the boats launching as soon as June 2022. In the interim, the old marine unit will continue to serve the community in support of water safety.

The Red Bank Fire Department was founded in 1872, we consider it a true honor to have served Red Bank, as well as assisted the surrounding area, continuously for 150 years. We rely on our neighbor’s support, both financially as well as in the spirit of fire prevention.