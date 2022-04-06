A plan to convert a home to office use is slated to be reviewed by the Red Bank zoning board Thursday night. The application concerns 173 Maple Avenue, at the northeast corner of Waverly Place. The existing house would be doubled in size and converted to use as a medical office.

The applicant is not identified on the agenda, but tax records show the owner as Mark Yaiser.

Here are the key documents linked on the agenda for the February 17 meeting, when the application was postponed:

The meeting will be held in-person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m., following a half-hour workshop session.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

