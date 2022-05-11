By JOHN T. WARD

A heavy police presence in the area of River Road in Red Bank late Tuesday was prompted by an unfounded report of an armed assault, police Chief Darren McConnell said Wednesday.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. to a report of an armed person assaulting a family member on Caro Court, McConnell told redbankgreen.

The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team also responded, and “the incident ended peacefully,” he said. “The original information that a person was being assaulted was not accurate.”

In addition, the initial report that a handgun was involved “was inaccurate,” McConnell said.

“No arrest was made as no actual crime or offense occurred,” he said.

