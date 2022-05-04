ON THE GREEN: OFF-AND-ON RAIN IN FORECAST

A Monmouth County crew laid down fresh road striping in front of the Little Silver firehouse on Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s not looking like a great day for outdoor painting, with rain in the forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service. And the rain will come and go over the next few days, with a 40-percent chance of precipitation on Mother’s Day.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain before 9am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

A chance of rain before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

