About 150 supporters of women’s reproductive rights gathered in downtown Red Bank for a “community speak-out” on the the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade Friday evening.

Organized by Our Revolution and other groups, the gathering, at Riverside Gardens Park, was one many across the U.S. calling on Congress to codify the right to abortion in federal law.

Among the speakers was Red Bank Regional rising senior Eden Stein, above, founder of the school’s new Young Feminists organization.

“It’s no one’s business what a person chooses to do with their life except the person who is pregnant,” said Stein. “The right to privacy has been law since 1973. Today, it is a horror and a shame that my generation may not have the same privacy.” (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

