SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

New YMCA board members (left to right): top row, Annamarie Cutroneo, Natasha Davis; middle row, Loryn Lawson, Molly Kroon, Jennifer Phillips Smith; bottom row, Susan Harbison and Pamela Scott-Johnson.

Seven local community-minded professionals from have joined the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s board of directors.

The 45-member board of volunteers guides the nonprofit’s strategic direction, sets policy, and raises philanthropic support to strengthen community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other.

“We’re thrilled to expand our board of directors with community leaders who bring a diverse set of skills, experiences and perspectives to support the Y’s mission to serve all,” said Chief Volunteer Officer Ted Nappi, who oversees the board of directors.

The new board members, elected to three-year terms, are:

• Annamarie Cutroneo, vice president of operations and support services at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and a resident of Matawan.

• Natasha Davis of Tinton Falls, lead consultant at Davis Synaptic Solutions, LLC., and a public health advocate.

• Susan Harbison of Fair Haven, a retired special education teacher and former member of the Fair Haven and Rumson-Fair Haven boards of education.

• Molly Kroon, a nonprofit communications and marketing consultant and former news reporter, who resides in Rumson.

• Loryn Lawson, senior counsel with Byrnes, O’Hern & Heugle and a resident of Tinton Falls.

• Pamela Scott-Johnson, Ph.D., provost, and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Monmouth University. She lives in Long Branch.

• Jennifer Phillips Smith of Matawan, an attorney with Gibbons Law specializing in redevelopment, land use and regulations.

“As our Y moves forward with our vision for a healthy, unified community where all people reach their fullest potential, I couldn’t be happier to welcome our newest distinguished board members,” said Y President and CEO Laurie Goganzer.

The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is here for all – to empower youth and teens, improve health and strengthen community. A leading nonprofit charity, the Y unites 36,000 people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds. During the pandemic, we responded to vital community needs, providing more than $735,000 in relief services. Our life-changing programs and services are anchored in 10 communities: health and wellness facilities in Freehold Township, Old Bridge and Red Bank; outdoor day camps in Millstone and Wall; a community center in Freehold Borough; counseling and social service centers in Eatontown, Matawan and Middletown; childcare centers in Freehold Township, Matawan and Red Bank; and integrated in nearly 100 schools in Monmouth and Ocean counties. We’re based in Shrewsbury, NJ. Learn more at www.ymcanj.org.