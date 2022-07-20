RED BANK: MUGGY HEAT BLANKETS REGION



With temperatures climbing to the mid-90s, a road crew laid down tons of hot asphalt to repave Broad Street in Red Bank Tuesday.

The workers hope to complete the job, part of an eight-month streetscape makeover from Harding Road to Front Street, in coming days. In the process, they’ll be contending with heat values as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.

The muggy heat and humidity are expected to linger, with a heat advisory in effect for most of Wednesday and daytime peaks in the 90s through the weekend. Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

