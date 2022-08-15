RED BANK: BLOCK PARTY REUNITES FRIENDS

Red Bankers past and present gathered Saturday for the 13th annual Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Saturday.

The event, formerly known as the Red Bank Family Reunion Block Party, featured music, rides, food galore and reconnection of friends, many former residents of the borough’s West Side.

Check out redbankgreen’s event photos below to see who you might know.

