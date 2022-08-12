RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK

Seagulls kept cool on a sandbar in the Swimming River off Bellhaven Nature Area in Red Bank as ‘feels-like’ temperatures for humans topped 100 degrees earlier this week.

With the heat wave now broken, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a weekend of sunshine and temperatures peaking at about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

