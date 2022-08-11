RED BANK: BARGAINS TO FILL SIDEWALKS

It’s a summer tradition that for 67 summers past has helped sustain local business: the Red Bank Sidewalk Sale. And it returns for a three-day run starting August 19.

Shoppers sorting through sale items at last year’s Sidewalk Sale. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, the curbside shop-a-thon features bargain wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) throughout the downtown business district and beyond. And it comes with free parking, ample opportunities for dining, StreetLife entertainment and other amusements.

A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.

Amboy Bank – 36 Monmouth Street

Cabana 19 – 18 White Street

Castello Boutique – 48 Broad Street

FORGE – 50 English Plaza

GG @ Victoria Beauty Lounge – 58 English Plaza

Greene Street – 40 Broad Street

Head Space Salon – 76 Monmouth Street

Locker 19 – 8 White Street

Monmouth Street Emporium – 27 Monmouth Street

Mother Knitter Yarn Studio – 97 Broad Street

Mustillo’s – 11 Broad Street

Oriental Empire Mini Shop – 54 English Plaza

PoorCatDesigns – 69 Broad Street

Pure Barre Red Bank – 127 Broad Street

Red Bank Artisan Collective – 43 Broad Street

Shedhead Vintage – 93 Broad Street

Sorella Bella Boutique – 27 Monmouth Street

Sweetest Sin Boutique – 7 White Street

The Mercantile by Town & Country Design Studio – 25 Bridge Avenue

 

