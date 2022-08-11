RED BANK: BARGAINS TO FILL SIDEWALKS

It’s a summer tradition that for 67 summers past has helped sustain local business: the Red Bank Sidewalk Sale. And it returns for a three-day run starting August 19.

Shoppers sorting through sale items at last year’s Sidewalk Sale. ( redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, the curbside shop-a-thon features bargain wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) throughout the downtown business district and beyond. And it comes with free parking, ample opportunities for dining, StreetLife entertainment and other amusements.

A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.