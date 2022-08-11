RED BANK: BARGAINS TO FILL SIDEWALKS
It’s a summer tradition that for 67 summers past has helped sustain local business: the Red Bank Sidewalk Sale. And it returns for a three-day run starting August 19.
Shoppers sorting through sale items at last year’s Sidewalk Sale. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)
Presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, the curbside shop-a-thon features bargain wares displayed outdoors (and indoors) throughout the downtown business district and beyond. And it comes with free parking, ample opportunities for dining, StreetLife entertainment and other amusements.
A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.
Amboy Bank – 36 Monmouth Street
Cabana 19 – 18 White Street
Castello Boutique – 48 Broad Street
FORGE – 50 English Plaza
GG @ Victoria Beauty Lounge – 58 English Plaza
Greene Street – 40 Broad Street
Head Space Salon – 76 Monmouth Street
Locker 19 – 8 White Street
Monmouth Street Emporium – 27 Monmouth Street
Mother Knitter Yarn Studio – 97 Broad Street
Mustillo’s – 11 Broad Street
Oriental Empire Mini Shop – 54 English Plaza
PoorCatDesigns – 69 Broad Street
Pure Barre Red Bank – 127 Broad Street
Red Bank Artisan Collective – 43 Broad Street
Shedhead Vintage – 93 Broad Street
Sorella Bella Boutique – 27 Monmouth Street
Sweetest Sin Boutique – 7 White Street
The Mercantile by Town & Country Design Studio – 25 Bridge Avenue