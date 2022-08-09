RED BANK: NO INJURIES IN NEAR-ROLLOVER

A passenger vehicle ended up on its side after an accident in Red Bank early Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured when a Toyota RAV4 heading west on Mechanic Street struck a car parked near Washington Street at about 12:10 p.m., police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be involved, he said.

The crash was the borough’s second in 48 hours in which a vehicle wound up off its wheels. On Sunday, a crash on Harrison Avenue ended with a vehicle on its roof and its driver in handcuffs, charged with DWI.

