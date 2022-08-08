RED BANK: DWI CHARGED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

A motorist whose vehicle rolled over in a crash Sunday was charged with driving under the influence, Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Harrison Avenue, just south of the intersection with River Road.

McConnell said a Hyundai driven by Kaitlyn Patterson, 28 years old, of Jackson Township, struck a Honda stopped at curbside that was occupied by two people.

Though Patterson’s vehicle flipped onto its roof, she suffered only a minor injury, and no one was injured in the Honda, McConnell said.

Patterson was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving and having an open container of alcohol.

Patrolmen Frank Metta and Preston Mellaci investigated.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.