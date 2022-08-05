The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 07/06/2022. In the area of Broad St., the owner of a property reported a building was marked with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 07/06/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a business. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported that a perfume tester bottle was taken from the business. The bottle was valued at $90.00. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Carmen Pl., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 07/08/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported scratches and blue in color spray paint on a vehicle. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/11/2022 in the area of Riverside Gardens Park an employee reported damage to multiple sections of guard rail. Total cost of damages to the railings was $7500.00. SLEO II Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief on 07/11/2022. In the area of Broad St., the owner of a business reported vandalism to a sign. The cost of the damage to the sign was $300.00. SLEO II Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Wallace St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/12/2022 an officer observed two street signs that had been marked with black in color permanent marker. Sgt. George Travostino.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a residence on 07/15/2022. In the area of Oakland St., a resident reported the theft of an Amazon package that contained a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV. The TV was valued at $499.99. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/22/2022 a patrol unit in the area of W. Front St. took a report of graffiti. The owner of a business reported a building was marked with spray paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: In the area of Windward Way a patrol unit took a report of theft from a residence. On 07/22/2022 a resident reported the theft of jewelry. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle on 07/24/2022. In the area of Spring St., the owner reported the theft of $20.00 in U.S. Currency from the center console of the vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: On 07/25/2022 a patrol unit in the area of Monmouth St. took a report of theft. The owner reported the theft of a pair of Peter Millard brand of shoes valued at $300.00 was stolen while in a business. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Monmouth St. a patrol unit took a report of damage to a building on 07/26/2022. The owner of a building stated a window in the building had been broken. The window was valued at $1500.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

ARRESTS

Theodore Knowles, age 35 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 07/01/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kevin Mallory, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/02/2022 in the area of E. Sunset Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Rogelio Juarez-Juarez, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/13/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jahaciel Torres-Ruiz, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/02/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Daniel Ochoa-Mejia, age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 07/02/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Roman Skrypski, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2022 in the area of White St. for Driving while Suspended and DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Maria Nicholas-Merino, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/04/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Juan Carlos Urbina-Sanchez, age 44 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/04/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Santos Esquivel-Arevlo, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/05/2022 in the area of Central Av. for Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Kristin Delucci, age 59 of Toms River was arrested on 07/08/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Erik Bonilla-Escobar, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/10/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Julio Torrentera, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/11/2022 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Daniel Weber, age 29 of Matawan was arrested on 07/12/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theophilus Bonds, age 51 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/12/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/13/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Hymie Sasson, age 25 of Oakhurst was arrested on 07/13/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Brayan Luna-Morales, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/13/2022 in the area of South St for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Rolando Hernandez-Martinez, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/14/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jose Menjivar-Orantes, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/16/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Caleb Ramos, age 39 of Brick was arrested on 07/20/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Kareem Lee, age 31 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/22/2022 in the area of Mohawk Ln. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Eric Chasko, age 49 of N. Brunswick was arrested on 07/23/2022 in the area of Riverside Av. for Unlawful Possession of Weapons and DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ryan Bragg, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 07/24/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Anthony Sambogna, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/26/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Aggravated Arson by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Georges Fiori, age 51 of Middletown was arrested on 07/28/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Hector Montesinos, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/30/2022 in the area of Locust Av. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Donald Ferrell, age 68 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/30/2022 in the area of Bank St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Cesar Hernandez-Hernandez, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/31/2022 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.