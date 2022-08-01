Sunday’s majestic sunrise over the Navesink River heralded fair weather to close out July on the Greater Red Bank Green.

August, however, begins under partly cloudy skies with a low chance of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

