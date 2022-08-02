RED BANK: A LENS ON A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE

A scene from the Little Shakespeare staging of ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ (Photo by Steve Rogers. Click to enlarge.)

“A Little Shakespeare” at the Two River Theater in Red Bank introduces the work of the Bard to young actors. The program produces one of his plays with a full cast and crew of teens directed by a seasoned professional.

The result is anything but unripened. The process and production is extensive, inspiring and life-changing for the participants and the audiences for the play.

Led by video documentarian Steve Rogers, ‘Here’s the Story‘ explores the programs’s creation of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ in a film to be premiered by NJ PBS August 10.

The actors in rehearsal at the Two River Theater. (Photo by Steve Rogers. Click to enlarge.)

Rogers followed the teen company and crew as they mounted ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ this spring.

“The result is a very special film about theater education and local teens learning more about themselves and their abilities by learning how to portray someone and something other than themselves and life in the 21st century,” says Rogers.

