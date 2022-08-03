RED BANK: HOT AND HAZY DAYS AHEAD

Blurred out by heat haze, an umbrella-toting woman crosses Monmouth Street in Red Bank, as seen from Shrewsbury Avenue Tuesday.

It’s about to get hotter and hazier. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s, and Thursday’s feels-like index may get as high as 104, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.