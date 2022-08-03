RED BANK: COPS + KIDS + COPTER = FUN



Always fun and mind-blowing for kids, Red Bank’s annual National Night Out Against Crime once again featured a visit by a military helicopter to Count Basie Park Tuesday night.

The police-sponsored festival featured free food, games, music and community information, organized this year by Patrolman Milton Gray IV. But once again, the New Jersey National Guard Black Hawk copter stole the show, giving kids an opportunity to explore the aircraft inside and out.

Check out redbankgreen‘s photos, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)