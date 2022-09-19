RED BANK: ROMCOM FILMING IN PARK

Film-production trucks lined West Front Street along Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Monday morning.

What’s Going On Here?

According to interim borough Administrator Darren McConnell, an indie film called “Which Brings Me to You” is using the waterfront park for “a short scene” of two actors walking together.

The park won’t be closed to the public, though the crew may redirect park visitors “for a few minutes around that immediate area of the shot,” McConnell said.

Additional shooting for the film is expected to occur in coming weeks at “various other locations [in town], most of them on private property,” McConnell said.

A romantic comedy based on a novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond, the movie stars Lucy Hale as a journalist who hooks up with a photographer at a mutual friend’s wedding. That leads to 24 hours of the two “sharing stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves and heartbreaks,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)