RED BANK: POLICE SEEK HELP WITH IDs

Red Bank police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals considered “persons of interest” in an investigation of a theft that occurred in the borough, the department announced Monday.

According to Chief Darren McConnell, the matter involves alleged theft of cash from a wallet. Further details were not disclosed.

Readers with information to offer are asked to call Detective John Camarca at (732) 530-2777, extension 206.

 (RBPD photos. Click to enlarge.)

Posted on September 19, 2022 at 12:08 pm