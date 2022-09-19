RED BANK: POLICE SEEK HELP WITH IDs
Red Bank police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals considered “persons of interest” in an investigation of a theft that occurred in the borough, the department announced Monday.
According to Chief Darren McConnell, the matter involves alleged theft of cash from a wallet. Further details were not disclosed.
Readers with information to offer are asked to call Detective John Camarca at (732) 530-2777, extension 206.
(RBPD photos. Click to enlarge.)