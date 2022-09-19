A wisp of cloud, or maybe a jet’s vapor trail, crossed the sky behind the former church, now an office building, at 211 Broad Street in Red Bank at dawn Monday.

The final few days of summer 2022 will bring sunshine and daytime temperatures in the mid-80s through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Autumn begins with rain possible Thursday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.