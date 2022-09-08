RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER UPDATE

A contractor carries building materials into the Red Bank Senior Center last month.

What’s up with the repairs to the long-closed facility?

The interior of the damaged Senior Center as seen through a window in January, 2021. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The center, on Shrewsbury Avenue overlooking the Navesink River, has been out of commission since it was damaged by a fire suppression system leak in early 2019. Whether and when to repair it later became a political wedge that bitterly divided the all-Democratic council.

Now, at a budgeted cost of $1.94 million, repairs are “coming along nicely,” interim borough Administrator Darren McConnell told redbankgreen last week.

“We are still pretty much on schedule for a late fall completion,” expected around late November, he said.

