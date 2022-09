Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank area died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Let’s not forget those who died, and the families and friends left with holes in their hearts. For information about local commemorations, click here.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.