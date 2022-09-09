RED BANK: SEPTEMBER 11 EVENTS SLATED

Red Bank-area residents will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America with memorial events Sunday.

Red Bank

Borough officials will host the annual commemoration at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Gardens Park, on West Front Street, the site of markers memorializing local victims .

Residents are invited to join community leaders, members of the clergy, students and others to commemorate the loss of life. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Afterward, Red Bank Elks Lodge #233, located next door to the park, will offer light refreshments to all.

The Monmouth County Park System will host a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

The memorial honors 147 men and women who were born, raised in or residing in Monmouth County when they lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

All are welcome but parking is limited.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.