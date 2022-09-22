State Police on scene at 198 Drs. Parker Boulevard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey State Police had one man in custody after officers in tactical gear raided a Red Bank house Thursday afternoon.

Police had the man at left in handcuffs. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

No immediate information was available from State Police about the reason for the mid-afternoon raid at 198 Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

It was also unknown if an unidentified man seen in handcuffs on the porch had been arrested and charged.

Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell said he could not immediately comment. A State Police spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

A law enforcement official who asked not to be named said the matter involved the execution of a search warrant in a drug case.

A neighbor said the house, on a busy block between Leighton and Shrewsbury avenues, has been empty since the death of its owner about a year ago and was undergoing interior renovation. The man in handcuffs had been doing the work, and was not living in the house, the neighbor said.

