RED BANK: STOMPIN’ THRU THE WEEKEND

We kick off this first weekend of autumn, 2022 with the debut of ‘Stomp Your Blues Away,’ a post-pandemic paean to Red Bank by Omega Train.

“When I take my body down to old Red Bank’s downtown,” goes the song, “my pain don’t hurt me anymore.”

Well, that’s music to Red Bank’s restaurants and shops this next-to-final weekend of the Broadwalk outdoor dining plaza. Visitors will also find lots of added attractions, including a Kids’ Takeover from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday; StreetLife music performances Saturday night; and bands at three bars: Red Tank Brewing, Jamian’s and Triumph Brewing.

And the weather looks ideal for stomping… or maybe just strolling. Both Friday and Saturday will be warm and sunny, with early-fall temperatures in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s outlook isn’t look bad, either: partly sunny, with a 30-percent chance of rain after 2 p.m.

Check out the extended forecast below. Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

