RED BANK: RAIL BRIDGE EXERCISE PLANNED

New Jersey Transit police and other law enforcement agencies plan to conduct an emergency training exercise on North Jersey Coast Line bridge that crosses the Navesink River Saturday, the agency reported this week.

NJTP’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the exercise, involving federal, state, county, and local partners, “will gauge responses to a simulated transportation incident.”

Residents and train riders “will see an increased presence of police and emergency personnel in the area around the Navesink River railroad bridge in Red Bank and Middletown,” the announcement said.

Among the participating agencies are Red Bank’s police department, volunteer fire department and OEM, as well as representatives of emergency services from Middletown, Little Silver, Monmouth County and Hackensack Meridian Health.

(2014 photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

