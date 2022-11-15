A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. Cox was seen exiting the store shortly after 5:45 p.m. and leaving the area in a white Dodge Durango, the office said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. After initially obeying a command from an officer to exit his vehicle, Cox quickly reentered the SUV and sped away from the scene, with the officer releasing his grip on him in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle, according to the report.

Cox was arrested shortly afterward in Little Silver, and has been held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since then on charges of invasion of privacy, resisting arrest and eluding police, the announcement said.

Information on legal representation for Cox was not immediately available.

The agency asked that anyone with information about this matter or Cox’s recent activities contact MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

