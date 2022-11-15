RED BANK: DETOURS, FOUR-WAY STOP COMING

Motorists who travel Spring Street in Red Bank will need to adjust for some temporary changes resulting from road work this week and next.

And there will be a permanent change in place once the work is done: a new four-way stop intersection.

The borough council recently approved a four-way stop at Spring Street and Tower Hill Drive, above. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• First up is a road resurfacing project for the nearly mile-long street. Weather-permitting, milling of the existing pavement will begin Wednesday morning, according to a borough announcement issued Monday.

Here’s the detailed schedule of work and road closures:

Milling

Wednesday: East Front Street to Harding Road

Thursday: Harding Road to Ambassador Drive

Road base repair

Friday: East Front Street to McLaren Street

Paving

Monday: East Front Street to Harding Road

Tuesday: Harding Road to Ambassador Drive

Vehicle parking will be prohibited in the impacted areas, and detours will in place, with roadway accommodation for residents. Working hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except Saturday and Sunday).

• Once the road is paved, new stop signs will be uncovered and stop bars will be painted at the intersection of Spring Street and Tower Hill Avenue to create a new four-way stop, as formally authorized by the borough council last week.

According to interim borough administrator and police Chief Darren McConnell, “there is no sense” starting the four-way stop prior to paving the road.

The department’s traffic safety unit will use its two flashing sign boards for about a week of messaging to alert motorists of the change, McConnell said.

The location was one of two the council approved for four-ways last week: the other is at Chestnut and Pearl streets. Implementation of that change will follow the Spring Street project by about a week, McConnell said. Because the department has only two sign boards, only one intersection can be done at a time, he said.

As previously reported by redbankgreen, the two intersections were chosen for four-way stops based on an analysis of crossings with the with the highest percentage of accidents that would be preventable with the changes, McConnell told the council in October.

Red Bank also has four-way stops at Bridge Avenue and Chestnut Street; Oakland and Pearl streets, and at East Bergen Place and South Street.

