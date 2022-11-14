SHREWSBURY: YMCA HOSTS ESSAY CONTEST

Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County

Red Bank Regional High School students and their peers across Monmouth County are invited to participate in YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest.

Two essays will be selected as grand prize winners and the winning students will present their essays at the Y’s 34th annual commemorative Dr. King breakfast on Jan. 13, 2023, 7:30-9:30 a.m., at the Sheraton in Eatontown.

Both winners will be awarded a $1,500 academic scholarship, sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey Natural Gas and PorterPlus Realty. The winners will also be given a one-year membership to a YMCA of Greater Monmouth County branch of their choice.

The essay theme is about impacts of violence and hate crimes directed at racial, ethnic, and religious groups and finding solutions to reduce the growing incidents. Interested students are invited to submit a 300- to 500-word essay to the Y by 5 p.m., Dec. 2, 2022. The essay application and details are available at https://ymcanj.org/mlk.