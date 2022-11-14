A Red Bank Regional High School teacher has been charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

From the statement:

An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is charged with second-degree Sexual Assault, second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Canning began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into 2019. On numerous occasions during that time, Canning allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at various locations in Red Bank, Little Silver, and Shrewsbury.

Canning was arrested without incident in Oceanport on Saturday and transported to Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he remains incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This matter remains under joint investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Red Bank Police Department. Anyone with information about Canning’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Department Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

This case is being prosecuted by the MCPO Special Victims Bureau Director, Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki. Canning is being represented by Kristin S. Pallonetti, Esq., with an office in Red Bank.

“These allegations constitute an egregious betrayal of the immense degree of faith we place upon teachers to always act in the best interests of the young minds they are entrusted to develop and educate,” Acting Prosecutor Santiago said. “The charges filed this weekend are emblematic of our firm commitment to ensure that such conduct is never tolerated, and always met with swift action.”

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

RBR Superintendent Lou Moore told redbankgreen that Canning has been suspended with pay, a status that “will change if he is indicted.”

Here’s a statement Moore sent to the RBR community Monday morning:

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, I was advised by local law enforcement that a Red Bank Regional teacher was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. At this time, we do not know the details surrounding this matter as it is being handled by law enforcement. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and has no access to district resources. The district will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. According to the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department, the alleged criminal conduct began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into 2019. Because this is a legal and personnel matter, no further details can be provided at this time. Please understand that we have taken every step to protect your children, our students, and our staff. If needed, counselors are available to all students and families. We will do our best to keep the RBR community informed as to any new information that becomes available. Louis Moore

Superintendent

Pallonetti did not respond immediately to a redbankgreen request for comment.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.