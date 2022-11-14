RED BANK: PARK CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVES

After a short trip from Middletown, Red Bank’s annual centerpiece Christmas tree is up and ready for trimming in Riverside Gardens Park.

The tree, donated by Kristine and Brian Ortiz of the township’s Fairview section, was trucked into town and installed in the park Sunday morning.

It’s slated to be decorated in time for the holiday season kick-off Friday, November 25 with the traditional Holiday Express concert and downtown light-up, slated for 7 p.m.

In addition, the borough Parks and Rec department will host the traditional Westside Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 in Johnny Jazz Park, at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

