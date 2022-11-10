RED BANK: ARREST MADE IN BURGLARY SPREE

A Newark man is in custody on charges arising from a burglary spree that impacted six downtown Red Bank stores and restaurants in one night last month, redbankgreen has learned.

Onajii Campbell, 32 years old, faces multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday.

Campbell is in custody and currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, McConnell said.

The arrest resulted from an investigation that began after six Monmouth Street stores and restaurants were burglarized the night that began October 5 and continued into the early hours of the following morning.

Losses “varied from very small amounts up, mostly cash from registers,” and a few sweatshirts from one store, McConnell said at the time.

Two additional businesses showed signs of attempted break-ins, he said said.

Detective Sean Hauschildt investigated, with assists from “multiple police agencies in multiple counties, including New Jersey Transit Police,” as it became clear that the suspect was traveling on NJ Transit trains, McConnell said.

According to 2015 article in the Kearney Observer, Campbell was charged in a number of overnight burglaries in Essex County that year. The disposition of those charges was not immediately available.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.