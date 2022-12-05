Tom Hintelmann speaks with Father Alberto Tamayo at the Red Bank Mayor’s Ball in 2015. (Photo above by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Tom Hintelmann, a lifelong Red Bank resident and teacher who served on the borough council for three decades, died Friday, according to an obituary published Saturday.

He was 85 years old.

Hintelmann, right, with former mayor Ed McKenna at Democratic headquarters on election night in 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Hintelmann was elected to the borough council in 1974 and later re-elected to nine more three-year terms, serving through 2004. Among his council assignments was service as police commissioner.

Mayor Pasquale Menna, in a Facebook post, wrote that Hintelmann “exemplified the best and most decent qualities of a local public servant.

“Dedicated to his community, he served all without respect to political label and rejected many offers at higher office since he wanted to continue serving Red Bank,” Menna wrote. “It was my honor to have been brought into the fold of local public service by his gentle and sage prodding as a mentor.”

For four decades, Hintelmann taught and chaired the history department at Red Bank Catholic High School, from which he was graduated in 1954. He retired in 2002 at the same time an older brother, Joseph, ended his 47-year career at the school, where he chaired the English department, according to a 2002 article in the Hub.

Hintelmann is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maureen Daugherty Hintelmann; son Tom Hintelmann his wife, Mindy; daughter Nancy Murphy and her husband, Sean Murphy; a brother, James Hintelmann; and six grandchildren, according to the obituary

A funeral Mass was scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. James Roman Catholic Church.

