RED BANK: YO, ELF, WHAT’S THE OUTLOOK?

Bringing his annual dose of Christmas merriment, the Saxum Elf kept watch over the intersection of Broad and Front streets in downtown Red Bank Thursday.

The elf, who moves around throughout the holiday season as part of a downtown scavenger hunt, might also keep an eye on the sky, with an outdoor Christmas show by the Wag slated for Saturday evening in Riverside Gardens Park.

According to the to the National Weather Service, the forcast calls for sunshine Friday; rain and wind Saturday, but with skies clearing by evening; and sunshine returning Sunday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.