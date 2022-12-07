RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE BURGLAR SOUGHT

A photo from surveillance video showing the burglar. (Photo via Red Bank police. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank police are investigating an early-morning smash-and-grab burglary at a downtown jewelry store, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Wednesday.

The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at J&S Jewelers, 39 1/2 Broad Street. A male wearing a hooded jacket or sweatshirt used a hammer to break a hole in a display window and take necklaces valued at $1,400, McConnell said.

The suspect fled on foot, heading north on Broad Street.

He was wearing gloves and his face was covered by a scarf, McConnell said. The color of the man’s clothing was unknown. Police believe the coloring that appears in the surveillance video is the the result of lighting on scene, McConnell said.

Detective John Camarca is investigating. Anyone with helpful information may call 732-530-2719.

