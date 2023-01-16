RED BANK: EASTSIDE PARK UPGRADES SLATED

“Draft plans for upgrades” to the basketball and tennis/pickleball courts in a Red Bank park are to be aired for public comment this week, the borough announced over the weekend. A post on the borough website Saturday said officials will hold an information session for the public Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to present the plans.

“Those interested in reviewing the plans and providing comments or seeking information from the engineer are encouraged to attend,” the post said. “This is not a meeting of the governing body.”

No drawings or other materials were provided. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

