RED BANK: COMMISSION HOSTS EARTH DAY FAIR

Two days early, the Red Bank Environmental Commission hosts an Earth Day Green Fair at the borough middle school Thursday evening.

The free event will feature workshops, interactive displays on sustainable products, information about the Bellhaven Terrapin Project and a tree-seeding giveaway, among other attractions.

Middle school students will show off their Earth Day science projects and host a “Trashion” show featuring reused materials.

Donations of the following items will be accepted for Lunch Break: diapers, pull-ups, wipes, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, sunscreen and shampoo. Non-perishable food donations to VGCA Food Pantry will also be collected.

The fair runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The school is at 101 Harding Road, at the intersection of Branch Avenue.