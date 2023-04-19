RED BANK: ELBOW-TO-ELBOW AT ‘FACEOFF’

An historically large field of candidates for office in Red Bank sat elbow-to-elbow on the stage of the Red Bank Middle School for a “Faceoff Over Red Bank’s Future” Tuesday night.

The crowded race includes 13 candidates for council and two for mayor, all of whom participated (one via phone link).

A combined in-person and online audience of more than 230 heard the candidates lay out their visions and positions on issues at the event, which was organized by redbankgreen and moderated by site founder John T. Ward. The complete video is above. (Click to enlarge.)

In the race are:

• The “Red Bank Together” slate, topped by mayoral candidate Tim Hogan, of Hudson Avenue, president and chief executive at Riverview Medical Center.

The slate includes Michael Ballard, of East Bergen Place, now in his second term on council; first-term council members Jacqueline Sturdivant, of Prospect Avenue, and John Jackson, of East Bergen Place; Sean Murphy, of Throckmorton Avenue; Linda Hill, of McLaren Street; and Erin Fleming, of River Road.

• The “Red Bank’s Ready” slate, led by first-term incumbent mayor Billy Portman, a building contractor and John Street resident who’s seeking to retain the seat he won last November.

The slate includes second-term councilmember and Democratic party Chairperson Kate Triggiano, of Leighton Avenue; Ben Forest, of Locust Avenue; Kristina Bonatakis, of Riverside Avenue, Nancy Facey-Blackwood, of Chestnut Street; David Cassidy, of McLaren Street; and Laura Jannone, of East Bergen Place.

• Running solo for council is Suzanne Viscomi, of Cedar Street.

Up next on the election calendar: May 2, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail. Here are other key dates:

May 3: Monmouth County clerk mails out sample ballots

May 5 through May 7: Early, in-person voting at borough hall only

May 9: Election Day

June 13: Runoff election, if needed.

July 1: Reorganization under the council-manager form of municipal government.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.