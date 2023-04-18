A proposed cannabis dispensary next door to Red Bank Liquors on West Street would be barred because it is within 1,000 feet of the Red Bank Charter School. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s pending cannabis zoning law does not comply with the borough’s Master Plan, the planning board found Monday night.

On a unanimous vote, the board rejected the controversial law, finding that it violates the plan’s goal of furthering economic development.

The board’s sole task was to conduct a consistency review to determine if the proposed law “is in violation of the Master Plan,” Chairman Dan Mancuso said.

Among other objectives, the plan, developed by the board in 2022 and adopted in February, encourages the removal of “potential barriers to entrepreneurs, new business types, and experiential retail.”

The pending cannabis ordinance, an overhaul of one enacted in 2021, was written by the council’s three-member code committee, headed by Councilmember Michael Ballard, who also sits on the planning board. He was not present Monday night.

The board focussed largely on the law’s reliance on distances to determine where pot growers and retailers could locate. It would ban sales within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds and public housing, except in the Highway Development zone along Newman Springs Road.

The 1,000-foot limit is “a lot,” and forces pot businesses toward the west side of town, said board member and former councilman Art Murphy. “That’s the only place they can open anything up,” he said.

Board member Lou DiMento noted that the newly adopted Master Plan called for removing potential barriers,

“This is an arbitrary number, 1,000,” he said. “We’re adding a barrier to new businesses.”

Andy Zeitlin, who has an application pending to create a dispensary at 9 West Street, said “it seems a little inconsistent” to exempt the HD zone, because doing so would permit pot sales immediately adjacent to Count Basie Park, which he termed “the biggest congregation of sub-21-year-olds in the entire town.”

The location of Canopy Crossroad, which Zeitlin owns with his wife, Caryn Cohen, was chosen based on the 2021 version of the ordinance, with which it complied, he has testified. But the pending law would prohibit the store there because it is only about 900 feet from the Red Bank Charter School.