RED BANK: WATER LINES, CANNABIS ON AGENDA

A map used in a February presentation indicated that 366 properties were known to be served by lead water supply lines, with most others “unknown.” (Image by ENGenuity. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

At its final meeting before a history-making election, the Red Bank council will take up a big cost increase for removing lead water service lines.

Also on deck: adoption of a cannabis zoning law that the planning board said does not comply with the town’s Master Plan.

Wednesday night’s agenda includes:

• An increase in the bond financing for a townwide lead line replacement project, up 67-percent from the previously authorized $2.4 million, to $4 million. No explanation for the increase was immediately provided with the council agenda.

A consulting engineer estimated in February that the identification-and-replacement project could cost the borough $7 million over the next eight years.

• Final adoption of a controversial rewrite of the borough’s 2021 cannabis zoning law.

To pass the change, the council would have to override a finding by the planning board, last week, that the proposed law does not comply with the Master Plan.

• Introduction of the 2023 budget, with $15.52 million to be paid by property taxes for municipal operations and the public library.

• Bonding $931,000 for upgrades to South Street.

• Bonding $332,500 toward a proposed grant to the autonomous Red Bank Housing Authority.

• Final adoption of a law setting electric vehicle charging station standards for residential developers.

• Awarding a $79,000 contract to T&M Associates for a structural assessment and recommendations regarding the public works garage at 75 Chestnut Street.

• Hiring a DPU laborer and a secretary.

• Awarding a lowest-bid contract of $301,315 to Precise Construction of Freehold for improvements at Eastside Park.

• Approving street eatery, or streatery, fees, unchanged from 2022.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to be conducted in-person at 90 Monmouth Street and via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

