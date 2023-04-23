RED BANK: WEEKLONG DETOUR FOR WATER JOB

Avoid it if you can: access to a busy Red Bank intersection will be shut down for a week starting early Monday morning.

According to a notice posted on the borough website Friday, the westbound lane of Newman Springs Road between Broad Street and Laurel Street (marked in red above) will be closed beginning 4 a.m. to allow for water main replacement work by New Jersey America Water.

Detours will be in place for the shutdown, which is expected to continue until 4 a.m. Monday, May 1.

