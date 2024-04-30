Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BORO MAN CHARGED IN FATAL AUGUST CRASH

Post a comment
April 30th @ 12pm

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man and another driver from Long Branch were both charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that took the life of a mother whose two children were also in the car last summer. Police say the drivers of both cars involved in the crash were intoxicated and ran red lights.

Zyasia M. Henson, 28, of Long Branch and Edgar G. Marcial-Diaz, 32, of Red Bank are both charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of third-degree Assault by Auto in the August 24 crash in Eatontown, the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office announced Monday.

 Additionally, Henson is charged with two counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child as well as third-degree Hindering Apprehension.police-red-bank-2022-4-206x220-7278723

From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s news release:

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, members of the Eatontown Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 35 and Broad Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash; there they located the two involved vehicles, a 2006 Nissan Altima operated by Henson and a 2002 Dodge Durango operated by Marcial-Diaz.

Marcial-Diaz was the only occupant of his vehicle, while Henson’s vehicle had four relatives as passengers, including a 26-year-old woman, 23-year-old Octavius Wallace of Lake City, South Carolina, and her 4-year-old and 1-year-old sons. 

Wallace sustained catastrophic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers and Henson’s 1-year-old son escaped serious injury, despite the infant child being ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash. Henson’s adult female passenger and her older son sustained serious injuries and were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

An investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Response Team (SCART), and the Eatontown Police Department ultimately determined that both drivers failed to stop for red lights on their respective sides of the roadway. The investigation also determined that both drivers were under the influence of one or more intoxicating substances at the time of the crash. Henson and Marcial-Diaz were criminally charged last month pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. They were also both issued summonses for Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Observe a Traffic Signal, and Reckless Driving.

Phone calls to attorneys representing both men charged were not immediately returned.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar